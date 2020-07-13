Adventist Health St. Helena opens vascular lab

Adventist Health St. Helena opens vascular lab

{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Laird

John Laird, MD, is an interventional cardiologist and vascular specialist at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute.

 Submitted image

Adventist Health St. Helena has opened a new vascular lab with two dedicated procedure rooms to expand its capability to diagnose and treat peripheral vascular, vein and arterial diseases, said a news release.

The medical center has installed the latest non-invasive vascular imaging technology in the lab to bring state-of-the-art care to the Napa Valley.

“This is one more step toward providing a comprehensive approach to heart and vascular care,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

“With the addition of the vascular lab, we are able to expand our vascular capabilities, including diagnosis for arterial and venous conditions and comprehensive vein care,” said John Laird, MD, interventional cardiologist and vascular specialist at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute

In addition to the vascular lab, Adventist Health St. Helena is undergoing construction on its new cardiovascular suite, including hybrid operating room.

Info: AdventistHealth.org

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News