The St. Helena Hospital volunteer program is an example of how volunteerism can create a caring and supportive environment for patients, their families and the community.

Lary Taylor, a six-year volunteer at St. Helena Hospital, joined the program on the recommendation of a former volunteer leader. Taylor said he enjoys connecting with people and providing the last face of the hospital to patients, families and staff.

“I love being a volunteer here because it allows me to interact with so many different people. I feel like I’m making a difference by providing a positive experience for patients and their families during a challenging time,” said Taylor, a former Pacific Union College business teacher.

For Taylor, the hospital feels like a whole new family, and he looks forward to all the possibilities as the volunteer program grows.

“As a volunteer, I get to be a part of the hospital’s community and make it a better place for everyone. I love seeing the difference we can make together,” he said.

Volunteers play an essential role at the hospital. “One of the primary things we do is discharge patients, move patients within the hospital, and transport lab samples," Taylor said. "It’s important work that helps keep the hospital running smoothly. We’re happy to do it because it means we’re helping the patients and staff in some small way."

The program was born out of the belief that the social connections made by volunteer work are critical to individual and community well-being.

“At the core of the St. Helena Volunteer program is the belief that compassion, service and community are the foundation of a healthy society," said Annalisa Price, program manager of volunteer services. "These values contribute significantly to the quality of life and care of patients, their families and the broader community. Sometimes miracles are simply good people with kind hearts.”

Volunteers from all walks of life have performed duties range from providing directions and welcoming patients to offering emotional support.

“Volunteers bring optimism and enthusiasm, create positive energy, and share diverse perspectives that enhance patient outcomes, their families and our community," said Glen Newhart, president and CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation. "They are a strategic human resource for the hospital and foundation."

Volunteers are trained, mentored and supported in their work, which provides opportunities for them to develop their skills as community support practitioners.

“Our volunteers are an extraordinary group of local neighbors and friends who are engaged in positive change and transformed by service," said Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. "They have made a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families by providing the companionship and support they need during difficult times."

