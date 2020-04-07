Alan Steen, co-founder of St. Helena’s Whitehall Lane Winery, dies at 91

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alan Steen, the co-founder of Whitehall Lane Winery, died March 29 at his home in Napa. He was 91.

His daughter, Sarah Steen, remembered him as a bon vivant who “loved life and all it had to offer.”

Born Alan Finkelstein in Rock Island, Illinois, he changed his last name professionally at the age of 17 when he was playing piano in big bands.

He was working as a plastic surgeon in Southern California when he and his brother, Art Finkelstein, decided to start a Napa Valley winery. The brothers had already won awards for the wines they’d made in Finkelstein’s garage.

“I think my dad was sick of Southern California,” said Sarah Steen. “It was a dream he and my uncle had always had. They educated themselves on how to start a winery, and they took the plunge.”

Steen moved to St. Helena in 1977 and kept commuting to Southern California until he and Finkelstein established the 25-acre Whitehall Lane Winery in 1979. Finkelstein, an architect, designed the winery and worked as winemaker, while Steen was in charge of sales.

Producing only 3,500 cases in its first year, the winery was producing as many as 35,000 cases a year by the time the brothers sold it in 1988.