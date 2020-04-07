Alan Steen, co-founder of St. Helena’s Whitehall Lane Winery, dies at 91

Alan Steen, the co-founder of Whitehall Lane Winery, died March 29 at his home in Napa. He was 91.
His daughter, Sarah Steen, remembered him as a bon vivant who “loved life and all it had to offer.”
Born Alan Finkelstein in Rock Island, Illinois, he changed his last name professionally at the age of 17 when he was playing piano in big bands.
He was working as a plastic surgeon in Southern California when he and his brother, Art Finkelstein, decided to start a Napa Valley winery. The brothers had already won awards for the wines they’d made in Finkelstein’s garage.
“I think my dad was sick of Southern California,” said Sarah Steen. “It was a dream he and my uncle had always had. They educated themselves on how to start a winery, and they took the plunge.”
Steen moved to St. Helena in 1977 and kept commuting to Southern California until he and Finkelstein established the 25-acre Whitehall Lane Winery in 1979. Finkelstein, an architect, designed the winery and worked as winemaker, while Steen was in charge of sales.
Producing only 3,500 cases in its first year, the winery was producing as many as 35,000 cases a year by the time the brothers sold it in 1988.
Following the sale, Finkelstein went on to found Judd’s Hill Winery. Steen moved to Napa, managed apartments, traveled extensively, and volunteered as a cook for The Table, which feeds Napa’s homeless population. He enjoyed playing piano and attending musical performances and plays.
Steen was also active in the men’s group at his synagogue and served on the boards of Music in the Vineyards and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
In addition to his two professional careers, Steen was “a naturally talented pianist gigging his way through high school, college and medical school, a gourmet chef and a consummate joke teller, among his many attributes,” said his son Larry Steen.
“He loved to entertain, amuse and connect with those around him with a ditty on the piano, a hilarious story delivered with the expertise of a well-seasoned comic and gourmet meals which reflected in his own words, ‘An expression of love.’”
Steen also had the utmost respect and sensitivity for the less fortunate, his son said.
“While he had pride and dignity, he never believed he was above anyone on this planet – important values common with my mom and passed down to me and my sisters.”
Steen is survived by his wife Charlene and three children: Eva, Larry and Sarah.
Services will be scheduled once the shelter-in-place order is lifted. Donations in Steen’s memories may be made to Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
