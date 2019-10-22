The St. Helena United Methodist Church will present its “All Hallows Eve Tales and Film Salon,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the church, 1310 Adams St.
Join us for a special evening of All Hallows tales, weird, eerie and creepy, with music, song, jack o’lanterns and treats.
This special season of the year, as the doorway between this world and the others seem particularly transparent, is a time to consider life and death, ghosts and witches, good and evil.
To finish the festivities, a screening of “The Night of the Hunter” (1955, United Artists) will be shown in the Fellowship Hall. Like one of Grimm’s folk tales, it tells the story of two lost children, an avenging preacher and the angel who brings salvation and hope, all set in the gothic deep south. Magical, creepy and highly recommended. It is good for adults but definitely not for children. Suggested donation is $10. For more information visit sthelenaumc.org or call 963-2839.