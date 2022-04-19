Alycia Mondavi joins Festival Napa Valley board

Festival Napa Valley announced Monday the appointment of Alycia Mondavi, CEO and co-founder of Mondavi Sisters’ Collection, to its board of directors.

“We have been fortunate to build an exceptional board of directors over the years, now numbering 27 vintners and community leaders,” said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa, and Perinet wineries. “We are thrilled to welcome Alycia to this group of dedicated individuals who have a passion for overseeing Festival Napa Valley’s mission of enriching the community through innovative performances and inspiring educational programs."

“I have always admired Festival Napa Valley’s work and how the Festival gives back to our community. Becoming a board member is truly an honor,” said Mondavi. “I look forward to contributing to the Festival’s work in improving the lives of all who live in, work in, or visit Napa Valley.”

Born into one of Napa Valley’s most prominent wine families — one that has owned and operated C. Mondavi & Family since 1943 — Mondavi began working odd jobs at the family’s Charles Krug Winery at a young age and learned all aspects of the business.

After graduating from the University of San Diego and then working as a marketing consultant for ultra-premium Napa Valley wine labels, Mondavi joined with her sisters to launch the Mondavi Sisters’ Collection, which now includes Aloft and Dark Matter wines. She continues to work closely with her family as a brand ambassador for C. Mondavi & Family.

In 2018, she and her three sisters made history as the youngest chairs of Auction Napa Valley. She has served on the board of Giant Steps, a therapeutic equine program, and is currently serving on the board of Napa Valley Vintners.