St. Helena American Legion Auxiliary recently donated three gaming computers and monitors to the California Veterans Home at Younville. The money for the computers and monitors came from the Auxiliary’s annual Poppy Program.
The red paper poppies are a reminder of those who have lost their life in the service of our country. Members of the Legion Auxiliary were at Sunshine Foods on Saturday and at the St. Helena Cemetery on Memorial Day for anyone who wishes to wear a poppy to honor our service men and women.