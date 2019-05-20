St. Helena American Legion Post 199 and its Auxiliary selected Juliana Cortez and George Conwell to represent St. Helena High School at the Legion's upcoming Girls State and Boys State conferences, respectively. Jonathan Gamble and Ivy Shaw were selected as alternates. From left are Gamble, Conwell, Shaw and Cortez. The students were chosen for their academic standing, leadership, character and interest in community and government. Girls State will be June 24-30 at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont. Boys State will be June 22-29 at California State University-Sacramento.
American Legion selects St. Helena High School's Cortez, Conwell to attend state conference
