Amid COVID-19 emergency, Saints Athletic Association postpones Fajita Fest to Aug. 22

Amid COVID-19 emergency, Saints Athletic Association postpones Fajita Fest to Aug. 22

  • Updated
Beringer donates coins to Saints

In March 2016, St. Helena High School athletes Juan Hernandez, left, Antonio Macias, Julia DeVincenzi and Sophia Sakopoulos accepted eight buckets full of pennies (and the occasional bigger coin) donated by Beringer Vineyards to the Saints Athletic Association. Guests often throw coins into Beringer’s fountain. Tracy Sweeney, the winery’s recently hired general manager for hospitality, came up with the idea of periodically donating the coins to charity. Athletic Director Tom Hoppe planned to soak the coins in CLR, power-wash them, and have the coins rolled and deposited. Until then, nobody’s sure how much money is in the buckets.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The Saints Athletic Association, St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club, has postponed its 16th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser that was to be held May 2. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St., St. Helena.

This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia; a no-host bar and Charbay vodka; and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. Tickets are $40; $350 for a table for eight. For information, go to shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita or email Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News