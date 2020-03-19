Amid COVID-19 emergency, Saints Athletic Association postpones Fajita Fest to Aug. 22

The Saints Athletic Association, St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club, has postponed its 16th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser that was to be held May 2. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St., St. Helena.

This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia; a no-host bar and Charbay vodka; and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. Tickets are $40; $350 for a table for eight. For information, go to shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita or email Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.