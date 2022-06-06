Amy Donaldson art exhibit opens Saturday at Meuse Gallery in St. Helena

Fifteen percent of all sales proceeds will be donated to the St. Helena Fire Department. The artist will be present and will give an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. Complimentary wine and light bites will be served.

Donaldson is a native of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She has exhibited internationally from London to New York. She has attained a signature style embodying both immediacy and freshness, achieved by fusing crushed, natural pigments with oil paint, applied in a freely expressive manner.

"I am inspired by the changing seasons and blooming of wild flowers on the hills around where we live and in my own garden," said Donaldson. "It brings joy to my soul to create these works and present them to you as an inspiration of the living garden that is all around us and that as with the blooming wildflowers, there is a new season upon us!"