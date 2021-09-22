An apple a day is easy at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

As the summer bounty is replaced by autumn favorites, the one that is front and center for me is the apple. Fortunately, we are so lucky to have Doug Peters of Devoto Gardens at our Market each week to teach me something new about my favorite fruit.

Doug went to high school with Stan Devoto who eventually married Doug’s sister. After they were married, Stan decided he wanted to grow apples. He bought five acres outside of Sebastopol and spent the first four to five years doing odd carpentry jobs while nurturing his new orchard. Well, that was 45 years ago and now Stan has been a collector of sorts of heirloom apples. He now has about 50 varieties. Stan even supplied his daughter Jollie the fruit she needed to start her cider business Golden State Cider.

So clearly there is a family love and knowledge of apples that is hard to deny. There are over 7,500 varieties of apples in the world with more developed every year. Many of the heritage varieties that Devoto grows are from remote parts of Europe. But what makes Devoto so different?

“We only sell what is ripe and ready now,” says Doug. “Apples don’t ripen after they’re picked, they just get soft especially if left on the counter. They are best to eat as soon as they come off the tree”.