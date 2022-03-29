Andy Gridley wins Rianda House poker tournament in St. Helena

Dan Beltrami, a past winner of the Rianda House poker tournament and a consistent presence at the final table, was all in and desperate for a seven.

He didn’t get it. And so Andy Gridley became the tournament’s first repeat winner on Friday and replaced his wife, 2019 winner Susan Durbrow, as reigning champion.

“I was patient, and I got some cards and a lot of luck,” said Gridley, who first won the Texas Hold’em tournament in 2017 and happened to be chairing this year’s event. “It’s surreal. I wasn’t expecting this.”

Gridley came in second in the 2019 tournament, the last one to be held before a COVID-related hiatus. He was eliminated by Durbrow in a memorable showdown.

“I’m thrilled for him,” said Durbrow, who competed again this year but was eliminated halfway through the tournament. “Couldn’t be prouder.”

“I gotta think she’s eventually going to win it again,” Gridley responded.

The final table consisted of Gridley, Beltrami, April Mitts, Henry Coleman, John Salinger, Alan Galbraith, Larry Bradley, Sandy Scott and Roberta Oswald.

Salinger, Coleman and Mitts made it to the top five but were eliminated on the same hand, leaving Gridley and Beltrami, two past champions, to duke it out.

Gridley went into the final table with the lowest chip count, but his luck held until the last hand, when he was dealt a 10-6 and got a 6 on the flop (the first three common cards). All in with a 10-5, Beltrami could only hope for a straight or running fives. He got a 5 on the river (the last card dealt), but it wasn’t enough.

In the movies, poker tournaments end with straight flushes beating full houses. This one ended with a pair of sixes beating a pair of fives.

The tournament was the highlight of an annual fundraiser that grossed $9,885 for the Upvalley’s only senior center.

Before winning the tournament, Gridley made a splash during the silent auction. One of the auction items was a seven-day stay in Lake Tahoe, donated by Gridley and Durbrow. When somebody bid the “Buy It Now” amount, Gridley decided on the spot to double the lot so it could be sold again.

Sponsors included Trinchero Family Estates (King Level), Riedel Crystal of America — Susan Durbrow and La Sirena Wines — Heidi Barrett (Dinner Sponsors), and Oak Avenue Catering (Dessert Sponsor).

Winning prizes were donated by Silver Oak Cellars, Raymond Vineyards, Lamborn Family Vineyards, Baldacci Family Vineyards, Peju, Trinchero Napa Valley, V. Sattui Winery and Starmont Winery and Vineyards.

The silent auction featured gifts from Staglin Family Vineyard, Grgich Hills Estate (including a private tasting with Mike Grgich), the Cobb-Bruno family, the Gridley-Durbrow family, Amici Cellars and Julie Dickson.

