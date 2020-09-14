Angwin artist's work heads to de Young

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“West Cliff,” a painting by Angwin artist Carol Rosemond, has been chosen for the de Young Open, an upcoming exhibit of works from the nine Bay Area counties. (The last time there was an “open” exhibit at the de Young was in 1932.) The exhibit is part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s 125th anniversary celebration.

The call for artists was to be limited to 6,000, and each artist was allowed to enter two pieces. The museum reviewed 6,190 entries, which totaled 11,518 artworks, of which 881 pieces by 763 artists were chosen.

The show will include painting, drawing, print-making, digital art, photography, sculpture, fiber art and video, and will be hung “salon style,” meaning the paintings will be hung edge-to-edge and floor-to-ceiling.

Because of the current pandemic, the opening date for the show will depend on San Francisco Health Department regulations, although they are taking in the artwork now.

“I don’t know how many artists were accepted from Napa County, but however many, I am thrilled to be included among them,” Rosemond said.

Two other artists who have told the Register they are in the show are painter Peter Scaturro and photographer Shelley Hanan.