Angwin’s Ken Stanton reflects on a life of rock climbing in new book

Stanton was an athletic youth, excelling at sports like tennis. At the age of 15 he participated in a mountaineering program through the Explorer Scouts. In the High Sierras he had an epiphany and realized that rock climbing would become a life pursuit.

Another epiphany came years later during an unplanned bivouac at 13,000 feet in the Tetons with no sleeping bags, no warm clothes, virtually no food, and a storm on the horizon.

On the verge of panic, Stanton perceived a message telling him that if he calmed down and hunkered down with his friends for the night, he’d walk off the mountain safely the next day. Stanton’s not sure whether the message came in the form of a voice or a thought, but he knows it came “from outside myself.”

He struggled to put the experience into words for his book, rewriting the passage dozens of times so it wouldn’t come off as too “weird.”

Stanton never felt the urge to climb K2 or Everest, although he did see the Himalayan giants during an unforgettable trek through the Karakoram range. He knows and respects his physical limits, and he’s most drawn to crag climbing, not long snowy slogs.