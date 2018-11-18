NBC Pottery is hosting its Sixth Annual Studio Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 at their studio, 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin. Shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts that will brighten up any home. Longtime Napa Valley ceramicists Will and Nikki Callnan open their studio doors once a year with a huge inventory of ceramics in a wide range of forms and finishes. The weekend will also feature live music, food and wine, and kids activities. For more info, email info@nbcpottery.com or call 965-1007.