Pacific Union College’s department of music invites the community to two spring concerts during the coming week. The first is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14; the other is 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Both will be held in Paulin Hall on the campus of PUC, and both are free and open to the public.
On Thursday, March 14, join the college’s string ensemble for “Ode to Joy,” a concert featuring selections from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Ratatouille," as well as pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, and Balmages. Linda Marks conducts.
On Sunday, March 17, the Paulin Community Center for the Arts String Orchestra, directed by Linda Marks, performs “A Celtic Celebration” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The concert includes a lineup of Irish favorites and new pieces based on Irish themes and classics. A special reception featuring Irish-themed refreshments, follows the concert.