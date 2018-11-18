On Thursday, Nov. 15, the students, teachers, staff, community partners, parents and Angwin community gathered together to share a Thanksgiving feast, a tradition at Howell Mountain Elementary School.
The Thanksgiving feast is a tradition at the school, said Janet Tufts, principal and superintendent, “and one that I’m going to keep going.” All of the school’s 87 students -- from kindergarten through the eighth grade -- were in attendance, along with their parents, grandparents and friends. Invited guests, members of the Angwin Fire Department, showed up on a red fire truck.
“Despite the smoke, people come out to celebrate family and community,” Tufts said. “Angwin is all about community.”
Each of the district’s families and each classroom made a side dish to go with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, created by chef Josh Loveall, who has been with the district for a few years and heads up the school’s food service program.
Also celebrating the day was St. Helena author Beclee Wilson, who read one of her favorite poems. Tufts said Wilson is working with the students on a poetry and photography project right now.