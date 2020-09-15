Angwin's Beth Lincoln is featured speaker at DAR meeting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Caymus Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its first meeting of their calendar year with Zoom participation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Their featured speaker will be Beth Lincoln, founder of Women Stand Up, St. Helena and organizer of Women’s Summit Napa Valley as well as author of two books and a national speaker who advocates for tolerance and diversity.

DAR is a service organization and the Caymus Chapter was formed in Calistoga on April 25, 1972 for Upvalley women. The chapter honors eighth-grade students who receive an A grade in their U.S. History Constitution class. In addition, Caymus also supports “Operation Tango Mike,” the service project of member Ginny Craven. Members collect and pack decorated gift boxes of desired items to be sent to our servicemen and women for the holidays. “Tango Mike” is a military radio term meaning “Thanks Much.”

The DAR membership is open to any woman who can prove a direct lineage to any Revolutionary War patriot, either a soldier or civilian, who aided the cause. Membership gives verification to their ancestor’s part in the Revolutionary War. Many members join DAR because of their interest in genealogy. Once the genealogy is completed the chapter registrar will help a perspective member prepare and submit an application.