Angwin's Pacific Union College hosts Christmas concerts

Pacific Union College invites the community to celebrate the holidays with live, in-person Christmas concerts, all with free admission.

The first is on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m., in Paulin Recital Hall on the campus of Pacific Union College in Angwin.

PUC Wind Ensemble, directed by Asher Raboy, artist in residence and chair of the department of music, will present “Kings & Angels Dancing: A Christmas Festival.” The concert will be full of familiar favorites in a variety of settings and styles, appealing to Christmas enthusiasts of all ages.

The final two holiday concerts at PUC are the same concert, “Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert,” performed twice: Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., both in the Pacific Union College Church.

Attendees of all ages will enjoy traditional carols and discover new favorites with performances by PUC Orchestra, directed by Dr. Rachelle Berthelsen Davis, and PUC Chorale and Vox Pro Musica, directed by Ted von Pohle. Bay Area choral ensemble Bel Canto, directed by Ted von Pohle, will join PUC for this event.

These events are free and open to the public; no tickets are required. As per state and campus mandate, masks are required to be worn properly for the duration of each event.

Call 707-965-6201 or email music@puc.edu with any questions.