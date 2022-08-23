Angwin's Paulin Center for the Arts offers new music, art classes

In addition to its longtime offering of private music instruction, the nonprofit Paulin Center for the Arts, based at Angwin's Pacific Union College, is introducing group music and art classes for all ages, as well as drum and percussion lessons.

The following classes are new this fall:

• Rock-A-Baby, music and art for ages 0-3, taught by Latifa Reeves

• Melodies & Masterpieces, music and art for ages 4-6, taught by Reeves

• You Can Ukulele, music and art for ages 7-11, taught by Reeves

• Pencils to Paints, art for ages 10 and up, taught by Christy Fitzpatrick Webb

• Drum and percussion lessons, private instruction, taught by Brian Simpson

Also new is SongShine, a singing class for adult voices affected by aging and/or neurological disorders, co-taught by Ellen Patterson and Eve-Anne Wilkes.

“As they age, many people become self-conscious of their singing voices and lose confidence in their ability to vocalize effectively,” Wilkes said. “SongShine uses science to combat all of this. And it’s fun!”

SongShine is a method designed around the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity — the human brain’s lifelong ability to reorganize itself and change by creating new or alternative neural pathways — with the goal of strengthening and building voices.

This weekly one-hour class is co-taught by Patterson and Wilkes, who have advanced music degrees in music pedagogy (Wilkes) and music therapy (Patterson). SongShine runs for nine weeks beginning Oct. 9. The cost is $200 per student.

Each class is offered in repeatable sessions of several weeks, and the cost includes all supplies and instruments. Registration is now open; for details regarding pricing, schedule, and registration, visit paulincenterarts.wixsite.com/website, email music@puc.edu, or call 707-965-6201.

In addition to these new offerings, PCA provides private instruction in piano, violin, viola, cello, guitar and voice. Registration is currently open for all instruments.