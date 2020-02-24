Animals available for adoption at St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue

Here are some of the adoptable cats at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes.

Scooshi and Sookie (Males, neutered, 2 years old): Forever entangled in each other's arms, these brothers are the definition of bonded. Both are super-friendly, playful and full of love. While they can be a bit shy at first, their personalities shine when presented with toys they can chase around the room. Don't be fooled by their independence. They are perfect gentlemen and would love a home where they could be your ideal love bugs for life.

Anya (Female, spayed, 11 years old): She’s beauty and she’s grace, she’s Miss Purrfection. Anya lights up every room she walks into. Sassy and sweet, her zest for life is always on display, just like her snow white coat of fluff. Though she loves to nap, she has amazing energy for her age and loves to be silly for her humans. This queen will keep you smiling all day long and would love to be the center of your world!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}