Animals available for adoption at St. Helena's We Care Animal Rescue

Here are some of the adoptable cats at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes.
Scooshi and Sookie (Males, neutered, 2 years old): Forever entangled in each other's arms, these brothers are the definition of bonded. Both are super-friendly, playful and full of love. While they can be a bit shy at first, their personalities shine when presented with toys they can chase around the room. Don't be fooled by their independence. They are perfect gentlemen and would love a home where they could be your ideal love bugs for life.
Anya (Female, spayed, 11 years old): She’s beauty and she’s grace, she’s Miss Purrfection. Anya lights up every room she walks into. Sassy and sweet, her zest for life is always on display, just like her snow white coat of fluff. Though she loves to nap, she has amazing energy for her age and loves to be silly for her humans. This queen will keep you smiling all day long and would love to be the center of your world!
Kato (Male, neutered, 7 years old): When we think of the term lifelong companion, Kato always comes to mind. This boy is so charming and affectionate, he will want to be everywhere you are. He is attention-seeking in the most lovable ways and his loyalty to his humans is unmatched. With the looks of a regal king, Kato will be your protector and provide you all the love (and head bumps) you could ever need.
Dyna (Female, spayed, 9 months old): If you’re looking for an affectionate lap cat, look no further! Dyna is a majestic, long-haired tortie who wants nothing more than a human to love unconditionally and a home to call her own. This small ball of fluff is full of personality and devotion, a truly warmhearted feline still curious about her new world. Dyna captures the heart of everyone she meets and would be the perfect addition to any household, as she is great with other animals and kids.
We Care Animal Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sanctuary, care, shelter and compassion for homeless animals. The free-roaming, no-kill sanctuary is home to 150 cats of all ages. From time to time We Care is closed to the public for maintenance, repairs and cleaning. Please call to confirm public hours.
Address: 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena
Public hours: 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Phone: (707) 963-7044.