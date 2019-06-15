Here are some of the adoptable cats (and one adoptable dog) at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes.
Adoptable dog: Raider (male, neutered, 5 years old) is loving, sweet, playful, silly and bonds easily with new people. He may do well with another polite dog and would do best in a home where he is with his people most of the time. He’s easy, goofy, and truly an amusing and wonderful companion.
Mooch (male, neutered, est. 8 years old) will need a special adopter who will provide him with regular veterinary care and twice daily injections of insulin. He’ll reward you with his charm. He would probably like you all to himself but he is OK with other cats. He loves the outdoors, but needs a secured space as he’s been known to wander a bit too much.
D’oh! Here comes Homer (male, neutered, 7 years old), ready to be your new best friend. He’d love a safe yard to explore, but first, let him explore his new indoor home and find that just-right place for a nap. He loves food, people, naps ... and just about anything!
Richie (male, neutered, 11 years young) is outgoing and social. This big boy would love a home where he can be the center of attention. He’s friendly to other cats and looking for his new forever home and best friend.
Tabbie (female, spayed, 15 years old) is a petite tripod and a total love bug. She would love a gentle home for her golden years. Her golden eyes are bright and she is always ready to spend time in your lap and thankful for your attention.
We Care Animal Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sanctuary, care, shelter and compassion for homeless animals. The free-roaming, no-kill sanctuary is home to 200 cats of all ages. From time to time We Care is closed to the public for maintenance, repairs and cleaning. Please call to confirm public hours.
Address: 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena
Public hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Phone: (707) 963-7044. Adoptions are $75.