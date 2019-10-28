Here are some of the adoptable cats at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes, starting with a bonded pair — Bruce-Leroy and Kiwi — who would love to find a loving and patient home.
Earl and Oliver (Males, neutered, 5 months old): This bonded pair are purrfect! Sweet, playful, loving and ready to cuddle and explore their new indoor home.
Mistah Kitty (Male, neutered, 8 years old): Easygoing, friendly and affectionate, Kitty loves his humans and you will gain a new BFF if you take home this precious guy! He also loves to be held, sleep under the blankets, and is friendly with other cats.
Scooshi and Sookie (Males, neutered, 2 years old): These two are the definition of bonded. These brothers so sweet and soft and usually found in a tangle of paws and ears and tails. They seek a quiet home and someone to love them for the special gentleman they are.
Henry (Male, neutered, 2 years old): Oh Henry! He’s a big lug of a guy who's always happy to meet new people and loves his belly rubs. There’s so much to love about this gentle giant. Big personality, big paws and big love to give.
We Care Animal Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sanctuary, care, shelter and compassion for homeless animals. The free-roaming, no-kill sanctuary is home to 200 cats of all ages. From time to time We Care is closed to the public for maintenance, repairs and cleaning. Please call to confirm public hours.
Address: 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena
Public hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Phone: (707) 963-7044. Adoptions are $75.