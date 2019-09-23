Here are some of the adoptable cats at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes, starting with a bonded pair -- Bruce-Leroy and Kiwi -- who would love to find a loving and patient home.
Bruce-Leroy (male, neutered, 6 years old, long hair, black) is so cool he has two names and fabulous double paws. He has become the confidante and protector of Kiwi, a young guy who came in as a feral kitten and has never fully become comfortable with people. These two share the We Care director’s office with a few other shy cat-friends. While Bruce-Leroy is not at all shy, he was not happy living in the Big Building with so many other cats and preferred a smaller space and just a few friends. Over time, he and Kiwi bonded and now they seek a home together.
Kiwi (male, neutered, 1 year old, short hair, orange) is a lanky teen who becomes more handsome by the day. He is still quite unsure of people and the big world. When he came into We Care he was so tiny and sick and now has spent his whole little life here. Thankfully he found Bruce-Leroy and they wrestle, play, sleep and groom. Is there an home for them to explore, and people to earn their trust and love? These two have no clue about the outside world, so they need an indoor home.
Mr. Gray (male, neutered, 8 years old) If his handsome Russian Blueness does not already attract you, his sweet and tentative meow will melt your heart! He’s a sweet boy that is ready to make your house his home. While he’s lived in the backyard before, he really likes being inside and in his own bed. He is easy with other cats and just an all-around nice gentleman seeking a forever home.
Gonies (male, neutered, 10 years old) A total sweetheart. He enjoys music, candlelight and soft voices. He was dearly loved by his first family and would love to find a new forever home. He may be a little bit shy at first but will soon warm up. He is retired from outdoor life and appreciates a soft bed and a window to look out. He's healthy and happy -- and just look at that face!
Mama (female, spayed, 3 years old) With the face of an angel and a solid left hook, Mama -- or Mama-Pajama, as the We Care staff calls her -- found her way to us as a formerly feral mama cat. Her finders took care of her and her kittens; the babies all found homes, and when this couple needed to move to the East Coast, they could not bear to leave Mama in her usual spot -- in the bushes of their apartment complex. No amount of enticing had brought her into their house. Fast forward and Mama has been living with other shy cats indoors and is a delight. She’s tentative around new people, who should be careful not to over-do it -- that’s where that left hook comes in -- but once you are in her good graces, she is such a loving and beautiful girl. She likes her indoor lifestyle and really doesn’t need much -- just a safe place to call home, a snuggly bed and a patient human.
We Care Animal Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sanctuary, care, shelter and compassion for homeless animals. The free-roaming, no-kill sanctuary is home to 200 cats of all ages. From time to time We Care is closed to the public for maintenance, repairs and cleaning. Please call to confirm public hours.
Address: 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena
Public hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Phone: (707) 963-7044. Adoptions are $75.