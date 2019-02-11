The San Luis Obispo Wine Country Association (SLO Wine) has hired Anne Steinhauer as its new executive director.
“The search committee and the board are very excited about Anne joining us,” said June McIvor of Tolosa Winery and president of the SLO Wine board. “Her insights, experience, and fresh approach have truly inspired us.”
Steinhauer comes to SLO Wine from the Napa Valley, where she ran 6539 Consulting. In that capacity, she was the consulting executive director of the Napa Valley Cannabis Association. She previously conducted community relations for the Napa Open Space District and was the interim executive director for the Napa Valley Coalition of Nonprofit Agencies.
Her prior experience includes positions in the U.S. House of Representatives, Napa Valley Vintners and Napa County Red Cross. She holds a Master of Arts degree in International Policy from the Monterey Institute of International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology from UC Santa Cruz.
“SLO Wine is in a great position of opportunity, with new branding coming soon and a recent California Department of Food and Agriculture grant that will enable us to reach new markets,” Steinhauer said. “I have always loved the SLO Coast region. My father farmed vineyards in San Luis Obispo County, and I still have family here. I’m thrilled to bring my love of agriculture and wine to this amazing area.”