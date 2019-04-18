The Oakville Grocery will host its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
This year’s festivities include an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg toss, an egg race, an egg painting station and other fun garden games like croquet, horseshoes and Giant Jenga. Complimentary wine and beer will be served. Hot dogs will be $5 and handmade pizza from the outdoor oven will be $10.
The Oakville Grocery is at 7856 St. Helena Highway in Oakville. The event is open to the public and RSVPs are encouraged: events@boisset.com.