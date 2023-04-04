The local nonprofits that have benefited from Lunafest for two decades are hoping for another sellout crowd at this year’s mini-film festival, which could be the last.

The festival will feature seven short films about women, directed by women and gender non-conforming directors. It takes place at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15. Tickets ($75) will benefit Girls on the Run North Bay, NEWS and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise.

Soroptimist will use its share of the proceeds to help fund the Maggie Friedrich Scholarship, named in honor of a longtime Soroptimist leader who died of a rare autoimmune disease in March 2022.

Janet Todd, a member of Soroptimist and Girls on the Run, said Lunafest has helped her organizations raise money to empower young girls and women and make them more resilient, while helping NEWS serve victims of domestic violence.

“This is also a chance for the Napa Valley community to amplify empowering stories about women,” she said.

This could be the last Lunafest due to a corporate acquisition.

Luna Bar, a brand of nutrition bar created by Clif Bar & Company, launched Lunafest in 2001 as a traveling film festival to spotlight stories about women and amplify filmmakers from under-represented and marginalized communities. According to Clif Bar’s website, Lunafest’s 2,900 screenings have raised more than $7 million for nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada.

The food conglomerate Mondelez acquired Clif Bar, including Luna Bar, last year for a reported $2.9 billion, casting doubt on Lunafest’s future.

Lunafest’s 2023 season will be shortened and its 2024 season will be “on pause” while the Luna brand “will look to the future and reflect on how it might best support advocating for women going forward,” according to the Lunafest website.

Lunafest’s corporate organizers “are going to take a breather and re-evaluate,” Todd said.

“It will be hard to replicate what Lunafest has done for us in terms of fundraising, but we’re fortunate to have been a part of it for so long,” she said. “We would continue on forever if we could because these amazing films transport you to another place.”

Tickets are available at lunafest.org. Click “Screenings” and look for the May 15 screening in St. Helena.

Here are the seven films featured in the 2023 Lunafest:

“Reclaim Your Water: Natasha Smith”

As a member of the Ebony Beach Club, Natasha Smith surfs, skates, and makes her own waves. Directed by Faith E. Briggs.

“Miss Chelove: From Java to the Streets of D.C.”

As she paints a mural, artist Cita Sadeli (aka Miss Chelove) opens up about her life, her cultural heritage, and how she fell in love with graffiti in the 1980s. Directed by Sara T. Gama.

“Pete”

The true story of Pete Barma explores gender identity, Little League baseball, the people who inspire change by being themselves, and the superheroes who champion that change. Directed by Bret Parker and Pete Barma.

“This is Beth”

As celebrated rock climber Beth Rodden grapples with her body image, she rediscovers the love of her sport – and herself. Directed by Jen Randall.

“More Than I Want to Remember”

After her southeastern Congo village is bombed, 14-year-old Mugeni sets out on a remarkable solo journey across the globe, determined to reunite with her lost loved ones and lift up the Banyamulenge people. Directed by Amy Bench.

“Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night”

All cards are on the table when Noor, a queer Pakistani Muslim woman, brings her Puerto Rican girlfriend, Luz, home for the first time on the family’s annual game night. Directed by Fawzia Mirza and Kausar Mohammed.

“Swimming Through”

Amid a brutal Chicago winter and the global pandemic, Deirdre, Helen and Jennefer’s friendship grows as they commit to a daily sunrise plunge together in Lake Michigan. Directed by Samantha Sanders.

