The St. Helena Junior Women’s Club's 44th Annual 5th Grade Spelling Bee will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the St. Helena Elementary School Auditorium, 1325 Adams St.
Participating schools include St. Helena Elementary, St. Helena Montessori, Howell Mountain Elementary, Pope Valley Elementary, Foothills Adventist Elementary, and Freedome School.
The 5th Grade Spelling Bee began in 1976 as a Bicentennial project by the St. Helena Junior Women’s Club. Since that time, the club has had second- and even third-generation participants take part in the bee.
Please come and support these young scholars in an atmosphere of friendly competition and fun. The winning student will be awarded a prize and the teacher of the winning student will win a gift certificate for classroom supplies. Admission is free for all.
For more information email Catherine Dann at dann.catherine@gmail.com.