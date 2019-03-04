Try 3 months for $3
Winning smiles at the St. Helena 5th Grade Spelling Bee

Elaine Lund hugs her daughter Alexis after Alexis won the 5th Grade Spelling Bee at the St. Helena Elementary School on March 13, 2018. This year's bee will be on Tuesday, March 12. 

 Tom Stockwell, Star

The St. Helena Junior Women’s Club's 44th Annual 5th Grade Spelling Bee will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the St. Helena Elementary School Auditorium, 1325 Adams St.

Participating schools include St. Helena Elementary, St. Helena Montessori, Howell Mountain Elementary, Pope Valley Elementary, Foothills Adventist Elementary, and Freedome School.

The 5th Grade Spelling Bee began in 1976 as a Bicentennial project by the St. Helena Junior Women’s Club. Since that time, the club has had second- and even third-generation participants take part in the bee.

Please come and support these young scholars in an atmosphere of friendly competition and fun. The winning student will be awarded a prize and the teacher of the winning student will win a gift certificate for classroom supplies. Admission is free for all.

For more information email Catherine Dann at dann.catherine@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0