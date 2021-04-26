Anthropologist Alfred Kroeber, chronicler of Ishi, spent summers in Napa Valley

Theodora Kroeber writes in her 1970 book "Alfred Kroeber: A Personal Configuration," “In 1930 Kroeber and I bought a piece of land which in its own time and fashion became as intimately a backdrop for Kroeber’s life as the Arch Street house (his Berkeley house). Kishamish is its name. It comprises 40 acres in the hills on the west side of the Napa Valley, sixty miles north of San Francisco and once part of a Spanish Land Grant Carne Humana ... The redwood house and barn lean somewhat downhill and creekward; dry rock walls as old as the buildings, built by a French vintner many, many years ago, incline also toward the creek.”

When school let out for the summer in Berkeley the Kroeber clan, with pets, books and toys, packed up and moved to Napa Valley for the summer. The children roamed the hills for adventure, sometimes reaching Mt. St. John. The family guest book included many of Kroeber’s anthropology students, writers, scholars and colleagues.

Kroeber’s longtime friend Professor Robert Lowie met his future wife Luella Cole in 1933 at Kishamish. Dr. Lowie and Cole were married in Napa by a justice of the peace. Lowie was at the university from 1925 to 1950 in the Department of Anthropology.