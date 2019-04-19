Anxiety and teens is evening topic in St. Helena
A free film screening and conversation on anxiety and teens will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave.
The film is called “Angst, Raising Awareness Around Anxiety.” Special guests will be Emma Healy, Napa High School student and youth Volunteer of the Year Award winner; Dr. Heather Lewerenz, psychiatrist and mental health director for Adventist Health St. Helena; Jeni Olsen, founder and executive director of Teens Connect; and Irene Pena, Mentis therapist.
Following the screening of this one-hour documentary about anxiety, attendees may stay for a panel discussion on the causes and symptoms of anxiety and what kids and parents can do about it.
The event is sponsored by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board of Ambassadors. The film, which is appropriate for those 10 years and older, has Spanish subtitles and the panel discussion includes Spanish translation. For more information, call 963-6208.