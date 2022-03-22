Appellation St. Helena hosts annual bASH

Appellation St. Helena (ASH) invites the community to bASH 2022, an annual food and wine pairing competition to be held in the barrel room at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena on April 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

bASH pairs an ASH member’s wine with food prepared by CIA student chefs or local restaurant chefs in a competition where you are the judge. Throughout the event, you will taste all the pairings and vote for your favorites. At the conclusion of the event, awards will be presented to the teams with the most votes.

The event also features an ASH instant wine cellar. With purchase of an event ticket, you are entered to win one of three 6-packs of wine from the ASH wineries competing in the event. Winners will be announced at the end of the evening.