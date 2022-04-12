Arader Galleries donates historic art to St. Helena Historical Society

Josephine Arader of St. Helena’s Arader Galleries has donated an Edward Curtis print to the St. Helena Historical Society for display at its Heritage Center.

The print is a sepia-toned Edward Curtis photogravure print of a Native American woman from the Pomo tribe titled “The Burden-Basket-Coast Pomo.” In 1900, Curtis began photographing and recording information about every tribe in the American West. He recognized that the Native Americans’ traditional way of life — its customs and rituals — was fading. He knew the information must be recorded or the opportunity would be lost.

Thanks to financial backing from J.P. Morgan, Curtis took more than 40,000 images and gathered rare ethnographic information from more than 80 tribal groups over a period of more than a decade.

"As a student of California history, I was very excited to see this beautiful portrait of the Pomo woman with her basket," said SHHS Research Director Mariam Hansen. “It will be displayed prominently in our Heritage Center."

Arader Galleries, 1380 Main St., specializes in historic photographs, maps, rare books and art, including the work of naturalist and artist John James Audubon. Josephine Arader worked in the New York Gallery in online sales for more than 13 years before moving to the Napa Valley and opening the St. Helena gallery in October.

Of her donation, Arader said, “I encourage everyone to visit the Heritage Center to view this photograph. It captures the strength and spirit of the Native American people who lived here in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys for 10,000 years. It’s my own love of history that inspired me to donate the Curtis photograph — I want more people to see and appreciate what went into this work.”

The Heritage Center is at 1255 Oak Ave. at the former St. Helena Catholic School.