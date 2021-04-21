 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archaeologist to discuss Native American settlements in Napa Valley

Archaeologist to discuss Native American settlements in Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
Native American grinding stone

An ancient Native American grinding stone at the southeast corner of the Napa County Courthouse.

 Kirk Kirkpatrick

Archaeologist John Holson is the inaugural speaker in the St. Helena Historical Society's new Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series, presenting “10,000 Years of a Changing Cultural Landscape in the Clear Lake Basin and Napa Valley” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

The live lecture will be presented online (Zoom meeting ID: 87616766 5999; Passcode: 2SQGdZ).

Holson’s lecture will be an exciting educational journey from the early Native American settlement to the Euro-American period and dissolution of the Wappo Rancheria. Holson is a widely recognized expert in California archaeology, ethnography and cultural resources management.

Stephen Taplin, President of the Historical Society, said “It is fitting that Mr. Holson will be the first speaker in the Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series because Susanne was so committed to preserving the Native American history of our area.”

Founded in 2002, the mission of the St. Helena Historical Society is to collect, preserve, exhibit, interpret, and provide access to the history of the St. Helena area from the ancient settlements of the first Native Americans until the present day.

To access the St. Helena Historical Society online, please visit https://shstory.org.

This sampling of photos from the Napa County Historical Society shows a downtown that is familiar, but only barely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News