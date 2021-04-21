Archaeologist to discuss Native American settlements in Napa Valley

Archaeologist John Holson is the inaugural speaker in the St. Helena Historical Society's new Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series, presenting “10,000 Years of a Changing Cultural Landscape in the Clear Lake Basin and Napa Valley” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
The live lecture will be presented online (Zoom meeting ID: 87616766 5999; Passcode: 2SQGdZ).
Holson’s lecture will be an exciting educational journey from the early Native American settlement to the Euro-American period and dissolution of the Wappo Rancheria. Holson is a widely recognized expert in California archaeology, ethnography and cultural resources management.
Stephen Taplin, President of the Historical Society, said “It is fitting that Mr. Holson will be the first speaker in the Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series because Susanne was so committed to preserving the Native American history of our area.”
Founded in 2002, the mission of the St. Helena Historical Society is to collect, preserve, exhibit, interpret, and provide access to the history of the St. Helena area from the ancient settlements of the first Native Americans until the present day.
To access the St. Helena Historical Society online, please visit https://shstory.org.
