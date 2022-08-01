Art exhibit opens Saturday in Angwin

FOR THE STAR
Napa Valley artists will hold an art exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio, 410 Circle Drive in Angwin.
The artists featured in "Making Their Mark" are Nancy Willis, Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan of NBC Pottery and the Bakers sisters, Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker.
Opening festivities will from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring food, wine, live music and art. A closing party will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The gallery is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
The artists have a long and colorful artistic history in the Napa Valley and first met at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena, where they also teach. This is the first time they are presenting their work together.
For more information about the artists or the exhibition, please contact
nancy@nancywillis.com or info@nbcpottery.com.
Photos: Napa celebrates Pride month
Napa Pride
People packed the Blue Note Napa during the Pride Dance Wednesday night. The sold-out dance party and drag queen show was a highlight of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Kairi Fleming, 11, receives a balloon sword made by Elaine Fuerte, 15, at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Val Heine, 8, front is seen leading Kaya Ruth, 7, along a rainbow path that she created during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library on Saturday morning. The event was part of the ongoing local celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Catalina Moreno, 6, plays with a rainbow-colored Jenga set during a Pride picnic Friday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Pax Heine, 10, stands in a chalk rainbow during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Pax Heine, 10, created chalk art during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Quinn Thompson, 7, creates chalk art during the Chalk for Justice event Saturday morning outside the Napa County Library.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Janella Otell blows bubbles that are reflecting rainbow colors at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Jackson Kammerer, 9, left, his dad Nick, center and sister, Vivian, 20, right create chalk art during the chalk for justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Kairi Fleming, 11, makes a poster at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Jackson Kammerer, 9, creates chalk art during the chalk for justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
People take photos with Drag Queens Unike, Lotus Party and Lolita Hernandez after their performances at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party, left, waits to perform at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queens Lotus Party, left, and Lolita Hernandez get ready before their performances at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag queen Lotus Party pauses before performing at the Blue Note in Napa on June 22. The sold-out dance party and drag queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Unike laughs back stage as she gets ready before her performance at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lolita Hernandez performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lolita Hernandez performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Robert Doughty aka DJ Rotten Robbie plays music at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
