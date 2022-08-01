 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art exhibit opens Saturday in Angwin

Nikki Ballere Callnan and Will Callnan III

Nikki Ballere Callnan and Will Callnan III are among the artists involved in "Making Their Mark," an ongoing exhibit in Angwin.

 Robb McDonough photo

Napa Valley artists will hold an art exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio, 410 Circle Drive in Angwin.

The artists featured in "Making Their Mark" are Nancy Willis, Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan of NBC Pottery and the Bakers sisters, Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker.

Opening festivities will from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, featuring food, wine, live music and art. A closing party will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

The artists have a long and colorful artistic history in the Napa Valley and first met at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena, where they also teach. This is the first time they are presenting their work together.

For more information about the artists or the exhibition, please contact nancy@nancywillis.com or info@nbcpottery.com.

