In addition to our wonderful growers and food purveyors, we are very fortunate to be able to offer beautiful handmade crafts every week at the Farmers’ Market created by a dedicated group of talented artisans.

These include, for example, Nancy Batt of Nancy’s Necklace, who creates beautiful necklaces and bracelets using vintage Venetian glass beads.

Greta Shupe from Timberboards designs and makes beautiful wood serving boards, cutting boards and delicate honey pots from wood saved from projects.

Hiroko Ishida designs each of her pieces of ceramics and makes her own glazes for her works of art, which are primarily white, black and indigo in color and both Japanese- and French-inspired.

Sherri Gallagher Designs sells beautiful jewelry that Sherri has created with gemstones including necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

And John Kelly of Napa Valley Leathercraft makes beautiful leather bags of all colors, belts for men and women, and wallets. Have a fun chat with John — he has a wealth of information about both leathercrafts and music.

This Friday we look forward to a return visit from Michael Caldarola with his ukulele for our Kids’ Story Time and Songs hosted by Gayle Davies, market educator. Michael is always a favorite with both kids and parents alike with his happy songs. Stop by the Market Classroom for fun activities for the kids based on our July theme of “Water Wonders.”

To check in on your health, stop by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Unit this Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon for preventative health screenings including blood pressure, A1C, total cholesterol panel and COVID-19 vaccines.

And stop by the Napa County Seed Library where Lauren Muscatine, co-founder and president, will be happy to offer seeds and exchange seed-saving ideas with you and to discuss the new seed libraries they have recently opened.

Join us each Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October in beautiful Crane Park. To stay informed about our programs and events, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the market’s weekly online newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor.

Throwback Thursday: St. Helena Winter Market