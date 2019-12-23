{{featured_button_text}}

Will Callnan III and Nikki Ballere Callnan of NBC Pottery and their friends held a studio sale pop-up Thursday in Angwin. Eighteen artisans and companies offered art, food, housewares and clothing for sale just in time for Christmas.

Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019

Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags