Caldwell Snyder Gallery will hold an opening reception featuring the latest artworks by Matt Rogers and Ryan Jones from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 1328 Main St.
Matt Rogers synthesizes pop art with contemporary California painting, marked by bold colors, energetic gestures, and unexpected compositions.
Ryan Jones’s works, though silky, sexy and cool, have a romantic inaccessibility that challenges the viewer to want to see more, know more and understand the full narrative.
Wine tasting will be provided by Joel Gott Wines.
The exhibition continues through June 5.