Artist Simon Bull premieres Plein Air Exhibition at St. Helena's Meuse

To celebrate the return of the Carmel Art Festival after the COVID outbreak, artist Simon Bull will premiere his first Plein Air Exhibition with an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Meuse Gallery in St. Helena.

While the artist’s creative focus over the years has been on his studio works, these have ultimately been inspired by frequent immersion in nature. Such retreats into the landscape have produced a body of sketches, notebooks, and plein air paintings; many of which have never been seen by the public.

Each MEUSE Gallery, located in Saint Helena & Carmel-by-the-Sea, will present a curated collection of these works. The exhibition will run through the Carmel Art Festival until the end of May.