Artist Simon Bull signs new book in St. Helena

When the global pandemic first hit and lockdowns began, artist Simon Bull responded by giving away free art. Now, two years later, all 365 of the original brush and ink bird studies from that project have been cataloged in a new book, “The Free Birds of Lockdown."

Meuse Gallery in St. Helena will premiere an exhibition of these original bird studies from March 26 through April 30 and and host an in-person book signing with the artist on March 26.

“During lockdown, the idea of creating bird studies anyone could claim online for free appealed to me," Bull said. "It was a kind of antidote to the palpable fear and loss of freedom that pervaded the world, or my way of saying: 'the human spirit can not be caged, not by disease, government mandate or economic collapse'. Each little bird was personally created with its own character and attitude using techniques reminiscent of Chinese brushwork.“

The opening reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, with an artist's talk and Q&A at 5 p.m.

Complimentary wine graciously supplied by Hall Wines.