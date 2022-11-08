 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artist Simon Bull to paint live in St. Helena

Artist Simon Bull will paint live on Saturday as Meuse Gallery hosts a seasonal Art Spectacular with brand-new works by Bull.

Bull will paint live in the gallery from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by an artist’s talk and Q&A at 4 p.m. Bull, an artist with hundreds of millions of views online, will showcase many of his most intriguing techniques at this event, including his IKEA CD rack and paper towel methods. Come early to guarantee a space.

Bull is a British-born artist now living in California. He was the official artist of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Winter Olympics. He is represented by Meuse Galley in St. Helena and Carmel.

Meuse Gallery is at 1331 Main St. in St. Helena.

A visit with Simon Bull to discuss his art and his creative process.
