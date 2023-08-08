The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the St. Helena Beautification Foundation committee are holding an artist call for the city's first mural project.

The mural will be on the south-facing exterior of the Wydown Hotel at 1424 Main St. Experienced artists across the West Coast are encouraged to submit their qualifications and complete the application by Sept. 29.

Last year both organizations discussed how to invigorate St. Helena’s historic shopping district with art installations or murals using untouched buildings and spaces to bring added energy to St. Helena. The Chamber and Beautification Foundation formed a Downtown Art Committee to identify potential spaces, context and scope for a future art mural.

The committee’s ultimate strategic plan is to introduce three art projects in five years. The first mural, slated for summer 2024, is fully funded by the Chamber and Beautification Foundation committee.

“We wholeheartedly embrace creativity, celebrate diversity and foster an artistic spirit in St. Helena,” said chamber CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar. “We are grateful for our residents and organizations, like the St. Helena Beautification Foundation, for their unwavering commitment to this dynamic community. This art collaboration aims to infuse more life downtown with a mural that we hope sparks curiosity and inspiration.”

After the application window closes, two to four semifinalists will be invited to create a proposal and design for the project. A jury will then select one finalist to paint their concept next summer.

The project has received support from Nimbus Arts, Rail Arts District Napa, the city of St. Helena, Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley, and the volunteer Art Committee comprising Carabba-Salazar and Stephanie Smithers (St. Helena Chamber of Commerce), Kathleen Whitehurst and Nancy Morrel (St. Helena Beautification Foundation committee), Mark Hoffmeister (owner, Wydown Hotel), Katherine Bull (MEUSE Gallery), Lisa Covey and Emily Harrison (Hall Wines), Mary Stephenson (resident), Kelly Bond and Robert Chesnut (Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley) and Jamie Graff (Nimbus Arts).

The request for qualifications and application are available at sthelenachamber.com/sthelenaartmural.

