The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College offers a a wide variety of Community Education (fee) arts and crafts classes that will begin later this month and in March.
They include: painting, printmaking, upholstery, watercolor and sewing classes.
Paint Like a Girl: East Meets West
The East Coast may lay claim to Abstract Expressionism, but on the West Coast we have Bay Area Figuration. In this new iteration of Paint Like a Girl, noted Napa Valley based artist and art educator Nancy Willis will focus on the influence of the two schools and the contributions of female painters to both movements.
This is your chance to get in touch with your female powerhouse painter and let go of the confines of representation. We will also explore the methods and practices of some of the best contemporary painters working today.
The class has been extended to seven sessions over nine weeks. In-class projects, research assignments, and inspired group critiques make this a rich and vigorous experience. MFLGBT are all welcome to discover how to let go of past assumptions about painting and connect with the abstract painter within. Bring sketchbook, scissors and paints to first class. A $30 materials fee due to instructor at first class meeting. Pre-registration is required.
The class is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 8 through April 5, although there are no classes on Feb. 15 and March 8. Cost is $295.
Printmaking workshop
Looking to mix up your art-making practice? This class, led by Nancy Willis, will incorporate the essentials of monotype with drawing, pastel, watercolor and chin collé. We will use layering, cropping and embellishing to push the boundaries of the status quo and then edit the work into a cohesive series. Beginners and experienced printmakers are welcome. Bring sketchbook, ideas and a selection of previous prints if you have them to first class. A materials fee of $30 per student to be paid in class to instructor. Pre-registration is required.
The classes are held from 1-5 p.m., Tuesdays from Feb. 26 to March 26. Cost is $220. Also available is a Drop-In “Flex Pass” for two classes anytime from Feb. 26 to March 26 for $150.
Sewing: Couture
Expand your knowledge of sewing and design with Iryna Makarova-Wysocki and learn about Haute Couture sewing, which is sewing at a high level. The goal of this class is to develop an appreciation for couture sewing as an expression of inner beauty and creativity. Learn skills you'll be able to apply to many different projects by being introduced to more complicated hand sewing and machine sewing techniques. Your project in this course will be to design and sew a simple skirt. Pre-registration is required.
The class is offered from 1-3 p.m., Tuesdays from March 19 to May 21. Cost is $150.
Basic Upholstery and Beyond
In this upholstery class, you will discover a craft that will enable you to bring some of your favorite pieces of furniture into this century and to move beyond the basics and take on more challenging projects.
Learn fabric layout for cutting, how to use power sewing equipment and hand tools for basic furniture and automobile upholstery. In addition to learning a new skill, students receive first-hand knowledge on possibly taking these skills and earning some extra cash. Instructor will discuss projects at the first class. (Bring pictures of proposed projects to the first class for instructor review.) A $30 materials fee due instructor first class. Pre-registration is required.
The class will be held from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from March 6 to April 10. Cost is $110.
Watercolor workshop
This class, led by Pam Jones, is for all levels and is a perfect class for the novice or returning artist who would like to explore something new or continue on in a favorite medium. Through watercolor, acrylic, collage, or silk painting you'll be able to utilize a variety of methods and techniques by painting various subjects, which may include still life, the figure, landscape, or abstraction. For the more experienced artist, this will be an opportunity to further explore different techniques and expand upon what you've done in the past. Some starting supplies are loaned as you explore. Pre-registration is required.
The classes will be held from 1-4 p.m., Thursdays from March 28 to May 23. There will be no class on April 18. Cost is $110.
Register online or call (707) 967-2901 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.