ASH awards scholarships to St. Helenans Jesse Cole, Stefhany Rios

Viticulture teacher Sarah Herdell said, “Stefhany Rios was a dedicated and active member of the SHHS Ag Program & FFA. She was involved in the Ag Leadership class, served as a chapter officer, and participated in market hog and market steer livestock projects, the pumpkin patch, the wine making project, Agriscience Fair, and did an internship with Usibelli Vineyards. She was part of the California State Champion Vine Pruning and Vine Judging Teams in 2019.”

SHHS counselor Terri Linder said, “We are so grateful to Appellation St. Helena for providing these scholarships. As a school based in the heart of a grape growing region, it shows the commitment of the local wine industry in motivating our students to start careers in this field.”

Any senior planning to study viticulture/enology or agriculture sciences may apply for this scholarship. Seniors and their parents complete a Local Scholarship Application which is due in October. This application is provided for numerous awards programs with a wide array of criteria. The committee, consisting of St. Helena High School teachers, counselors, staff members, and administration, reviews the scholarship criteria and chooses the students they believe best represent the mission of the scholarship.

About Appellation St. Helena