At age 21, St. Helena native is entrepreneur and youth advocate

Most readers could probably name a culinary entrepreneur, someone involved in real estate, and a volunteer with a passion for helping wayward youth.

But if you’re looking for all three in the same person, Cristian Maldonado fits the bill.

And by the way, he’s only 21.

Maldonado established Trini’s Catering in September 2019, inspired by the recipes his mother, Maria, mastered growing up in Jalisco as the oldest of six children.

She and her husband, Gilberto, immigrated to California and became naturalized U.S. citizens, but she never lost her knack for pumping out large quantities of authentic Mexican dishes.

“Virtual or ghost restaurants are a super-popular phenomenon,” said Cristian Maldonado, who grew up in St. Helena and now lives in Calistoga. “I was able to start one a year prior to COVID hitting, and it’s been a good business model with low overhead.”

Even when he was attending St. Helena High School, Maldonado seemed to have his life together: good grades, student council leadership, school board student representative, pitcher for the Saints baseball team.