At age 21, St. Helena native is entrepreneur and youth advocate

Most readers could probably name a culinary entrepreneur, someone involved in real estate, and a volunteer with a passion for helping wayward youth.
But if you’re looking for all three in the same person, Cristian Maldonado fits the bill.
And by the way, he’s only 21.
Maldonado established Trini’s Catering in September 2019, inspired by the recipes his mother, Maria, mastered growing up in Jalisco as the oldest of six children.
She and her husband, Gilberto, immigrated to California and became naturalized U.S. citizens, but she never lost her knack for pumping out large quantities of authentic Mexican dishes.
“Virtual or ghost restaurants are a super-popular phenomenon,” said Cristian Maldonado, who grew up in St. Helena and now lives in Calistoga. “I was able to start one a year prior to COVID hitting, and it’s been a good business model with low overhead.”
Even when he was attending St. Helena High School, Maldonado seemed to have his life together: good grades, student council leadership, school board student representative, pitcher for the Saints baseball team.
However, Maldonado said he was “short-fused” as a teen and got into “some pretty sketchy stuff” during middle school and his freshman year of high school. It was bad enough that he might have been expelled if it hadn’t been for his grades and the school staff who vouched for his character.
“They gave me a second chance and I turned things around pretty intensely,” Maldonado said. “Had I not been put on check with the five-day suspension I was given as a freshman, things could have gone south quickly.”
After graduating from St. Helena High School in 2017, Maldonado studied entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of San Francisco for only one year before deciding to return to the Napa Valley and start his own business “with a home-court advantage.”
“While I really enjoyed (college), the financial toll was pretty heavy, so I had to make a tough decision,” said Maldonado, who’d made it onto the Dean’s List at USF.
Trini’s Catering — named after Maria’s middle name — was just getting off the ground when the pandemic began, putting a stop to public and private gatherings and striking a severe blow to the catering industry.
Maldonado has kept the business afloat with lunch deliveries on Wednesdays, dessert deliveries on Saturday night, and positive word of mouth on Maldonado family specialties like pollo al Trini (stuffed chicken), birria (a beef dish), buñuelos (fried dough covered in sugar), churros and Mexican mocha.
So far the delivery business has been successful enough that those operations alone can sustain the enterprise, and the return of events post-pandemic will just be a plus, Maldonado said.
He credits much of his success to two mentors: his uncle Jerry Curiel, who owns La Morenita Market in Napa, and Michael Gastelum, owner of St. Helena Fitness.
Maldonado said Curiel, who on top of his business experience has a degree in engineering from the UC-San Diego, has taught him everything there is to know about business, from the art of upselling to deciphering a tax return.
“He’s like an encyclopedia of business knowledge,” Maldonado said.
Gastelum, who gave Maldonado his first job, has been more of a personal life mentor and “big brother.”
“He’s always checking in on me in terms of my mindset and making sure I’m prepared to handle life in general,” Maldonado said.
In January 2020, with Trini’s Catering still getting off the ground, Maldonado began to see the real estate business as a valuable “passive investment,” so he got his real estate license and became a referral agent directing clients to Napa’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in exchange for a commission.
As if that weren’t enough, Maldonado was accepted to the Leadership Napa Valley class starting in September.
His own life having taken a positive turn as a teen, Maldonado wants to advocate for teens who are facing their own crossroads.
“I feel like I was given second chances and was able to capitalize on them, so I want to help other young people capitalize on their second chances,” he said.
After meetings with St. Helena school Superintendent Marylou Wilson and Judge Cynthia Smith, who’d served on the school board when Maldonado was student representative, he realized that his interest in youth rehabilitation aligned perfectly with the court-appointed Napa County Juvenile Justice Commission, which reviews operations at Juvenile Hall, reviews country programs and policies involving juvenile justice, and investigates complaints about the treatment of youth in the system.
Maldonado was sworn in as a commissioner last week. Meanwhile, he hopes that Leadership Napa Valley will help him develop contacts in the nonprofit world and maybe put him on the path to launching his own nonprofit.
Maldonado said his own experience in business has shown him that earning a college degree isn’t the only path to success.
“There are so many different ways you can fit into this economy,” he said. “I want to open people’s eyes to that.”
