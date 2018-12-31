This year the Napa Valley Vintners will celebrate its 75th anniversary. To mark this milestone, 30 past board of director chairs are coming together to serve as the honorary co-chairs of Auction Napa Valley.
According to a press release, this group of dedicated vintners has been working to plan refinements and changes that will position Auction Napa Valley for continued future success.
Like the NVV, the historic Louis M. Martini Winery has also been looking forward, investing significantly in restoring the original winery and building a world-class visitor experience. The Friday Barrel Auction, the first major event of Auction Napa Valley, will be held at the newly restored Louis M. Martini Winery. As one of the seven founding members of the NVV in 1944, Louis M. Martini served as the first chairman of the board. According to a press release, he played a significant role in shaping the NVV’s history and establishing Napa Valley’s reputation as a world-renowned winegrowing region.
As Auction Napa Valley enters its 39th year – it began in 1981 -- more than $185 million has been invested in children's education and community health. Auction Napa Valley 2019 takes place from May 30-June 2. Tickets will go on sale starting March 1 at auctionnapavalley.org.