Aunt Helena

What with election letters, a long harvest report, and a tight 12-page format, I’ve been instructed to be brief this week, so brief I shall be.

***

Prepare for a journey through musical genres during the St. Helena High School Homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The route is a combination of residential streets and downtown: from Grayson to Valley View, right on Spring, left on Main, left on Madrona, left on Allyn, right on Spring, left on Valley View and back to Grayson.

***

William Slaybaugh Dappen is something else. First he earns Eagle Scout honors, and now he’s received a scholarship from the PG&E Corporation Foundation to pursue a career in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields — computer engineering, to be specific. William is attending the University of San Francisco. (He also happens to be one of the most well-mannered and delightful young men I know.)

***

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are having their first meeting of the year at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Delfino of Blue Zones. And speaking of the Federated Women, don’t forget to stop by their booth at the Oct. 15 Harvest Festival for a slice of their St. Helena-famous apple pie.

***

St. Helena’s Cynthia Kee will offer a workshop on reverse mortgages at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Marriott in Napa. Find out whether a reverse mortgage is a good fit for your situation — and enjoy a free lunch! RSVP by Friday to 707-812-2102 or cynthia126@icloud.com.

***

E.R. Sawyer Jewelers is inviting the community to a Suzy Landa Trunk Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14-16 at 1343 Main St. Enjoy wine and treats while you browse the collection.

***

Authors Louise Dunlap (“Inherited Silence: Listening to the Land, Healing the Colonizer Mind”) and Patricia Damery (“Fruits of Eden: Field Notes Napa Valley 1991-2021”) are participating in a joint event via Zoom presented by Napa Bookmine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The books share a common theme of how we treat the land. The event is free, but you’ll need to sign up at napabookmine.com.

***

I had last week off, so I wasn’t able to tell you about a cozy hometown scene in the White Barn on Sept. 18, when Le Jazz Hot played “September in the Rain” as the rain poured down outside. How better to spend a rainy day than enjoying music among friends?