Aunt Helena

Let’s start things off on a playfully spooky note, shall we? St. Helena Drama fanatics surely felt a frisson of excitement when they started seeing posters advertising the March 4 opening of “The Addams Family.” Directed by Patti Coyle and Craig Bond and featuring choreography by Francesca Menegon, the musical — St. Helena Drama’s first since “Newsies” in 2020 — is sure to delight. Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 4, 5, 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. March 6 and 13. The St. Helena Performing Arts Center will be at half capacity, so tickets will go quickly. Get them while you can at brownpapertickets.com/event/5342120.

Huzzahs to the St. Helena High School Chamber Singers for putting on a fantastic “Evening of Opera” on Sunday afternoon. Mariam Hansen tells me Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo’s students were “fabulous” as they sang operatic solos accompanied by piano. Though often overshadowed by Craig Bond’s choral groups (which are fabulous in their own right), the student singers “deserve recognition for their hard work and wonderful performance,” Mariam says. I couldn’t have put it better myself.

It’s not too late to sign up to donate blood during the blood drive in the dining hall of the Masonic Lodge, 1335 Main St. Go to donors.vitalant.org, enter the Blood Drive Code “St Helena,” and make an appointment between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at the home of Regent Dianne Fraser at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. The speaker will be Anne Carr, who will talk about her father, Easton Rotlhwell, his experience with the formation of the United Nations, and his role in helping to produce the UN Charter.

If you’re heading to the library, please note that masks are still required inside the building for the time being, even though the state mandate has been lifted. The library appreciates your cooperation as it copes with an ever-evolving situation.