Aunt Helena

***

Consider Catherine Cronwall, a St. Helena resident attending Gonzaga University. She made it onto the Dean’s List in the fall semester of 2016, spring semester of 2017, fall semester of 2017 … are you detecting a pattern here? Now I get word that she made the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. This is at least her sixth appearance on the Dean’s List – there could be more I don’t know about. If that doesn’t deserve huzzahs, I don't know what does.

***

The University of Northern Colorado reports that Natalie Stanton of St. Helena made the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 2019-2020 school year. No word on her major, but she obviously knows it through and through.

***

Another round of COVID-19 testing will be held in St. Helena on Monday and Tuesday, July 6-7. Slots fill up quickly, so don’t delay. Go to countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing to register, or call 253-4540 for information.

***