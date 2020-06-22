Aunt Helena

Let’s start with some positive business news: Allison in Wine Country is opening a store in downtown Napa, in Suite 315 of First Street Napa, across from Charlie Palmer Steak. Allison Thompson’s St. Helena store will remain open -- this is an expansion, not a move. “Downtown Napa has been thriving and a lot of our clientele live in Napa, so I know this new store will be more convenient for many who live in Napa,” Allison said. “Being so close to world-class hotels and other great retailers and restaurants is also a draw.”
***
St. Helena Drama standout Sofia Osborne is heading to Carnegie Mellon University with a shiny new St. Helena High School diploma and a $250 Distinguished Art scholarship from the Napa Valley Arts Education Alliance, recognizing her excellence in theater. In April, Sofia told the Star she’s interested in directing and performing. Nobody who saw St. Helena’s Drama’s “The Laramie Project,” which she directed, would doubt her skills. The last time a St. Helena High School graduate named Sofia went into the film industry, she won an Oscar, so who knows what the future holds for Ms. Osborne. The other Sofia's last name? Coppola, of course.
***
Also in academic news, Gabriel Roche of St. Helena studied his way onto the spring Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island. Nicely done, Gabriel!
***
Oregon State University sent out its graduate list, and although there are no St. Helena scholars, there are two from Angwin: Alejandro Navarro (mechanical engineering) and Tristan N. Winkle (nuclear engineering). Congratulations on your degrees, young men. I wish you good fortune.
***
"In fair Verona ... " Napa Valley College’s Shakespeare Napa Valley is inviting members of the community to submit videos of themselves performing the prologue to “Romeo and Juliet.” The videos will be incorporated into a video montage used during the virtual production, directed by Jennifer King, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Find out more at ShakespeareNapaValley.org.
***
Congratulations to Julien Fayard, recently named head winemaker at Somnium Wines on Howell Mountain. Julien’s resume reads like a winemaker’s fantasy: started out at his family’s winery in Provence, then worked in Bordeaux, then became Philippe Melka’s director of winemaking in the Napa Valley, then branched out on his own, and now hired by Somnium’s Danica Patrick.
***
Local stores, wineries, restaurants and hotels are offering “Explore Your Backyard” deals offering locals savings of 20% or more. The deals are posted at NapaValleySpirit.com. Kudos to Visit Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Vintners for organizing the effort.
***
Have you noticed the Honey Bear on the electrical box in front of Wells Fargo? It’s the work of San Francisco street artist (and creative speller) Fnnch, who’s spreading them all over Northern California. Public art is good for the soul – don’t you agree?
***
I'll close with a postscript to last week's news article about the mammoth Guenoc Ranch development proposal just up the road near Middletown. According to the Lake County Record-Bee, the Lake County Planning Commission decided they need more time to study the project's environmental impact report. The next Zoom hearing will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 25.
