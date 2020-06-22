Aunt Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s start with some positive business news: Allison in Wine Country is opening a store in downtown Napa, in Suite 315 of First Street Napa, across from Charlie Palmer Steak. Allison Thompson’s St. Helena store will remain open -- this is an expansion, not a move. “Downtown Napa has been thriving and a lot of our clientele live in Napa, so I know this new store will be more convenient for many who live in Napa,” Allison said. “Being so close to world-class hotels and other great retailers and restaurants is also a draw.”

***

St. Helena Drama standout Sofia Osborne is heading to Carnegie Mellon University with a shiny new St. Helena High School diploma and a $250 Distinguished Art scholarship from the Napa Valley Arts Education Alliance, recognizing her excellence in theater. In April, Sofia told the Star she’s interested in directing and performing. Nobody who saw St. Helena’s Drama’s “The Laramie Project,” which she directed, would doubt her skills. The last time a St. Helena High School graduate named Sofia went into the film industry, she won an Oscar, so who knows what the future holds for Ms. Osborne. The other Sofia's last name? Coppola, of course.

***