Aunt Helena

This week's mailbag is light, which is just as well since I have a new hammock that's beckoning me with great urgency. Lemonade, a book, and decent weather — I'm not hard to please.

***

Daisy Clothing Boutique is holding a “Sweet 16” celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate the store’s 16th birthday with bubbles and bites, drawings and discounts. And what’s this I hear about live models in the windows? Be sure to drop by and give your best to Noreen Fetzer.

***

It’s apparently a rough year at the St. Helena Peach Farm, where unfavorable weather and lack of pollination have resulted in a light crop. The peaches will need more heat before they’re ripe, so the fruit stand won’t open until July 23 at the earliest. Keep an eye on sainthelenapeachfarm.com for updates.

***

Did you catch the photo of the patriotically decked-out balloon man on Page A8 of last week’s Star? Holly Rogers, manager of the Saint Helena Community Band, identifies him as Steven Treder, a former St. Helenan and a founding member of the band. He played bass trombone and established the band’s librarian and equipment manager positions. He was a key figure in the band’s early years who’s since moved on to a career in enology. Thanks for coming back to town, Steven!

***

Whoever said the dog days of summer are supposed to be idle never alerted Nimbus Arts, which is offering a full slate of classes and camps to keep kids and adults busy. Ro Sham Bo, Clay & Play, Foundations in Clay, Paint & Sip, Bladesmithing and Basic Blacksmithing are a few of the offerings. Visit NimbusArts.org for the full schedule.

***

The St. Helena Police Department and St. Helena Parks and Rec are hosting a family-friendly National Night Out at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lyman Park. Expect a scavenger hunt (with prizes, of course), music, food, games, and lots of fun activities.

***

Editor Jesse Duarte passes on a rave review of the Vallejo Festival Orchestra’s Wagner concert last Saturday, conducted by Napa resident Thomas Conlin. Jesse says Maestro Conlin kept the tempos brisk (but never hasty) and wisely chose excerpts that demonstrated how exciting and dynamic the music can be. Jesse says he’s surprised the roof of the lovely Empress Theatre is still intact after soprano Othalie Graham’s powerhouse performance, which drew the night’s biggest applause. Jesse was also pleased to see a few familiar St. Helena faces in the crowd.