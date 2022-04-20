Aunt Helena

Nimbus Arts’ Nimbash reliably produces some of the most eye-catching and stylish photos you’ll see in the Star. If you’ve ever wanted to attend the fabled “arty party,” read on …

***

Tickets to Nimbash went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20. If you act quickly, you might be able to snag some. The fundraiser is from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Charles Krug Winery. Tickets are $175 at nimbusarts.org.

***

The Cameo Cinema is offering a special screening of the documentary “A Perfect Vintage” at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15. There will be a Q&A with guests including director/producer Troy Christian, producer Tom Graves, producer/winemaker Tim Milos, and local vintners Angelina Mondavi, Christopher Sawyer, Ron Haber and Christy Harper. You’ll also be treated to wine from some of the wineries featured in the film: Immortal Estate Wines, Haber Family Vineyards, Aloft Wine and Rubissow. Tickets are $50 at cameocinema.com.

***

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual meeting, hosted by RBO & Co., will be livestreamed at The Cameo Cinema on Saturday, April 30. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. and the Q&A session with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger begins promptly at 7:15 a.m. Door prizes! Food and beverages provided. Please feel free to come and go.

***

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free VINE bus fares on Sunday, April 24, in honor of Earth Day. Who said there’s no such thing as a free ride? Check out routes and schedules at vinetransit.com.

***

As Paul Franson reports in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena’s Legit Provisions is temporarily closed as the business prepares to move to Napa, but it’s unclear exactly where it’s going. Legit Provisions opened in 2020 at 1304 Main St. I don’t know what’s replacing it, but if I hear anything, you will be the first to know.

***

There was no Jay Greene historical lecture at the library this month because Jay is traveling in Arizona. He assures fans that his monthly talks will resume on May 17 with a lecture on the Korean War. Happy travels, Jay!

***

Don’t forget about Paulin Center for the Arts’ first annual open house from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The nonprofit community music program based at Pacific Union College in Angwin offers private music lessons, classes and performance opportunities to musicians of all ages and experience levels. Attend the open house to learn more.

***

Join me in celebrating a milestone for Star cartoonist Joan Martens, whose witty and just plain adorable cartoons have been gracing the Star’s opinion page for an astonishing 35 years! Joan is a world-class talent whose work has been honored numerous times by the California Newspaper Publishers Association. She’s also a former third-grade teacher who, as you can imagine, ran an art-friendly classroom. On students’ birthdays, she used to let them draw whatever they wanted on the chalkboard. I can’t help but wonder if she inspired some of them to become artists. At age 85, she continues to make the Star a better paper every week. Thank you, Joan, and I hope to keep seeing your contributions for many years to come.